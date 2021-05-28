Scarlet Nexus Demo drops to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this month released the Scarlet Nexus Demo to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and the Xbox One.
Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.
In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.
The final game is said to include a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.
Scarlet Nexus will utilize Smart Delivery for optimization across the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.
It will be sold June 24.