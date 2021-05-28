Apple sells PS5 DualSense Controller

Apple Inc. is selling Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller at the Apple Store online division.

The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller held an in stock shipping status this week. Apple Store Pickup is unavailable for the item.

The latest version of macOS Big Sur includes support for the controller for use in Apple Arcade.

PUNCH JUMP tested the PS5 DualSense Controller with Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta in the Safari browswer and it worked without a hitch.

The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller sells at $69.95.