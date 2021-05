Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s iPad Pro based on the M1 chipset in a limited promotion.

This week, the iPad Pro M1 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi SKU sells at $749.00, $50 off the $799 MSRP.

The iPad Pro with the M1 chip includes a 11 or 12.9-inch XDR Liquid 6K Retina display, LiDAR camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 5G functionality, Thunderbolt, USB-C, up to 2TB storage and up to 16GB RAM.

iPad Pro 11-inch is sold at $799 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch will be sold at $1099.