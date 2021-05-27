New Nintendo Switch upgrade to drop this fall, says report

Nintendo Co., Ltd. will release a new Nintendo Switch upgrade in 2021 that will replace the current standard model according to a new report.

Bloomberg this week claimed Nintendo will manufacture the new Nintendo Switch in July and sell the product between Sept. and Oct.

The upgraded model is said to include a 7-inch OLED display by Samsung Display Co., faster GPU from Nvidia Corp., and 4K video output when docked.

Finally, the new Nintendo Switch is said to cost more than the current $299.99 product.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 4.73 million Nintendo Switch units and 28.83 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31. It has sold 84.6 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 25.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 168.72 million units for the fiscal year, an increase of 37 percent from the year prior. Digital software sales increased to 49.6 percent of all software sales. It has sold 587.12 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.