Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

The Extended Play Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2.

The sale ends May 26.