Maneater drops to Xbox Game Pass

May 25, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week released Maneater to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
Maneater is a single-player action RPG in which the user controls a massive shark that must fight to survive the ocean, swamps, and rivers.
