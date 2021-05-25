Maneater drops to Xbox Game Pass

May 25, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Maneater to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Maneater is a single-player action RPG in which the user controls a massive shark that must fight to survive the ocean, swamps, and rivers.


