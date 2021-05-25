Apple iMac M1 sold out at retail

Apple Inc.’s new iMac based on the M1 chip is sold out at retail post launch of the new desktop computer.

The product held a sold out status at most Apple stores in Southern California and was not available for in-store pickup.

In addition, online customers have to wait between June 17 to July 9 for new order shipments.

The first shipment of iMacs were delivered to customers May 21.

The new iMac includes the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It is sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499.