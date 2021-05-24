Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths DLC to drop this week

NEWSNINTENDO SWITCHPCPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5XBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

May 24, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week will release the Hidden Depths DLC to Minecraft Dungeons.

The Hidden Depths DLC, to be sold May 26, will include new high difficulty Raid Captain enemies, new enchantments, and new levels.

Minecraft Dungeons is an action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It includes 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.


Previous Story:
Fusion Frenzy to drop to Xbox Game Pass this week

Comments are closed.