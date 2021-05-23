Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch late May game sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA 21, Persona 5 Strikers, MLB RBI Baseball 21, PGA Tour 2K21, Kirby Star Allies, Hitman III, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Resident Evil 3, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and The Yakuza Remastered Collection.