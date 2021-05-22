PS4 No. 3; Resident Evil Village No. 1 in Japan May 16 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 848 units between May 10 and May 16 to rank at No. 3 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 1,226 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village PS4 SKU sold 35,045 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

Sony in Apr. said Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.