Sony Corp.’s Returnal for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

GfK Chart-Track this week said Returnal ranked as the No. 26 best-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 15 the week prior.

Developed by Housemarque, Returnal is a third-person sci-fi shooter that includes procedural levels, alien enemies, multiple weapons, and defensive items.

It sells at $69.99.