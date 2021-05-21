Nintendo Switch Lite Blue drops to retail

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Nintendo Switch Lite blue SKU.

The blue color adds to the current color SKUs including coral, yellow, gray and turquoise.

The Nintendo Switch Lite includes a 5.5-inch touch screen and battery life is between three to seven hours. By comparison, the current Nintendo Switch holds a 6.2-inch screen and 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a directional pad, MicroSD card slot, headphone jack, and USB-C.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite does not support output to a TV and doesn’t include built-in HD Rumble or IR Motion Camera support. Separate Joy-Con controllers can wirelessly connect to the handheld, but require a separate peripheral like the Joy-Con Charging Grip to charge them.

It is sold at $199.99.