HP to deploy Victus mid-tier gaming laptop line

HP Inc. this week announced the new Victus mid-tier gaming laptop brand.

The first product, Victus by HP 16, will a 16.1-inch display and include up to Intel Core i7-11800H CPUs or 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile CPUs, up to 32GB RAM, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU or AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPUs.

Additional options include 1TB SSD, dual SSD RAID storage options or Intel Optane memory.

The final product will ship with the OMEN Gaming Hub for Undervolting, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals options.

The Victus by HP 16 will be sold in June in Mica Silver, Performance Blue or Ceramic White starting at $799.99.