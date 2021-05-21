Apple deploys iMac M1 to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the new iMac based on the M1 chip.

The product is available to purchase at retail stores and online.

The first shipment of iMacs are slated to deliver to customers between May 21 and May 27.

The new iMac includes the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It is sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499.