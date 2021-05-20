Outriders detects 3.5M players

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Outriders for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC has held 3.5 million players since launch.

Each player held an average 31 hours of playtime. Class usage totaled 27.9 percent for Trickster, 26.3 percent for Pyromancer, 23.9 percent for Technomancer, and 21.9 percent for Devastator.

The most popular Legendary weapons include Deathshield and Funeral Pyre.

Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that includes co-op for up to three players.

In addition, the title supports cross-play with other platforms.