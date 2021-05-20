Monster Hunter Rise No. 34 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 15, Monster Hunter Rise ranked as the No. 34 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 13 the week prior.

Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that includes the option to scale structures, connected combat areas with no load times, and co-op functionality for to four users.

The final game includes weapon and armor crafting and a canine companion option.

The title has shipped four million units to global retail.

The Monster Hunter franchise has sold 66 million units as of Dec. 31, 2020.