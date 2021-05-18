SnowRunner drops to Xbox Game Pass

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
May 18, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week released SnowRunner to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
Developed by Saber Interactive, SnowRunner is a terrain simulation title that includes more than 40 vehicles to be used in extreme open environments.
