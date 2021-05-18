SnowRunner drops to Xbox Game Pass

NEWSPCXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

May 18, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released SnowRunner to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Saber Interactive, SnowRunner is a terrain simulation title that includes more than 40 vehicles to be used in extreme open environments.


Previous Story:
Days Gone infects PC

Comments are closed.