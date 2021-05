Dead Drop Studios LLC this week will release Outbreak: Endless Nightmares for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares is a third-person survival horror title that will include a semi-procedurally generated world, 6 characters, 5 gameplay modes, and two-player local co-op.

It will be released May 19.