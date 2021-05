Sony Corp. this week released Days Gone for the PC.

The PC version includes New Game Plus, Survival Mode, Challenge Mode, and Bike Skins. In addition, includes ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and improved graphics.

Developed by Bend Studio, Days Gone is a survival action title in which Deacon St. John must struggle to survive against Freakers, drifters, and animals in the wilderness.

The final game includes firearms, melee combat, and bike customization.