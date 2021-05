EA Inc. this week will release Knockout City to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Knockout City is a competitive dodgeball title that will include 3v3, 4v4 or free-for-all matches.

The final game will include character customization and cross-play functionality.

It will be sold May 21.