Xbox Achievement Enthusiast Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Achievement Enthusiast Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mortal Kombat 11, Quantum Break, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Code Vein, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dead Rising, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 2, Mega Man 10, and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

The sale will end May 17.