Apple iMac M1 units ship to pre-order customers

Apple Inc. this week began to ship new iMac computers based on the M1 chip to pre-order customers.

This week, pre-order customers received shipment notifications from Apple for orders of the new iMac, due to be released May 21.

The first shipment of iMacs are slated to deliver to customers between May 21 and May 27.

The new iMac will include the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It will be sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499.