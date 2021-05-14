Resident Evil Village review: A resilient mold of terror and action

Ethan Winters isn’t finished fighting. Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village thrusts the protagonist from Resident Evil 7 biohazard into a first-person mission to save his daughter from a village gone mad in a solid mold of terror and action.

Three years since RE7, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia have settled with their daughter Rose in a quaint village. His new life is subsequently destroyed when Chris Redfield kills Mia and abducts Rose and Ethan. Ethan awakes near an abandoned village where he learns the mystery behind its desolation and fights to find his daughter.

New in Village is a snow-capped gothic setting that features fantasy-based intrigue. New monsters, most notably Lycans, move and pounce with ferocious disdain, as do a wealth of unnerving enemies that Ethan must confront many times more than RE7.

All new enemies take a ton of ammunition to defeat. A mysterious man known as The Duke offers to sell Ethan new weapons, ammo, items, and upgrades to complete his mission. New weapons include a sniper rifle, pipe bombs, and mines. In addition, Ethan can pick up spare items from fallen enemies to craft new supplies. To defend himself, Ethan can block attacks, shoot flour bags to distract enemies, or close shed doors to slow enemy entry.

Set in four distinct segments, Village does a fantastic job to integrate standard survival horror fare with brand new puzzles and psychological terror. From the infamous Lady Dimitrescu to the metal-wielding Heisenberg to the morose Salvatore Moreau, each main villain adds a welcome bravado and wickedness to the series. A portion featuring the scarred Donna Beneviento is a highlight of the title, which features the most inventive puzzles and disturbing scares from the franchise.

Resident Evil Village is stunning on next-generation hardware. The PS5 and Xbox Series X graphics options include 60FPS fidelity with and roughly 60FPS with ray tracing turned on. The RE Engine renders photorealistic objects both beautiful and grotesque, with some slight hiccups of pop-in and frame rate drops. Sound design is excellent from environmental creaks to devious scowls that haunt each location.

Resident Evil Village is a taught, 25-year celebration of the franchise. With inventive new enemies, new puzzles and more action, the eighth main installment is as resilient as Mr. Winters himself.