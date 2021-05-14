Just Cause 4: Reloaded drops to Xbox Game Pass

May 14, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Just Cause 4: Reloaded to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Just Cause 4: Reloaded is a third-person action title that includes new weapons, vehicles, and gear.


