Xbox May Update deploys

Microsoft Corp. this week deployed the Xbox May Update.

The Xbox May Update includes new Quick Resume improvements, new Passthrough audio for media apps, easy access to Xbox Game Pass trailers, a new dynamic background and new parental controls.

Microsoft Q3 gaming revenue increased 50 percent to $3.53 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services increased 34 percent due to first party titles, third-party titles, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally Xbox hardware revenue increased 232 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.