Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Outriders for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in Apr. at the PlayStation Network in the U.S. and Europe.

In Apr. 2021, Outriders ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download.

Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that includes co-op for up to three players.

In addition, the title supports cross-play with other platforms.