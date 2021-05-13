Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer deploys

Bungie, Inc. this week released Destiny 2 Season the Splicer to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Season of the Splicer, to be held through Aug. 24, includes new 6-player matchmade PVE activity, armor synthesis, new story missions, new Raid, new weapons and armor, new exotics, new Artifact, new Triumphs and Seals, Trials of Osiris, and 100+ seasonal ranks.

The intro mission, Armor Synthesis – The Endless Night Begins, is available free to all players.