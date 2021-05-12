Resident Evil Village No. 1 at UK retail

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC ranked as the top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

GfK Chart-Track this week said Resident Evil Village ranked as the No. 1 title in the All Formats Chart. The PS5 version accounted for 49 percent of sales, while the PS4 version accounted for 31 percent of sales in the region.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.