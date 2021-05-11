MLB The Show 21 PS5 No. 1 PSN download

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC’s MLB The Show 21 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title in Apr. at the PlayStation Network.

MLB The Show 21 the Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty modes, revamped Franchise and March to October modes, and online cross-platform and cross-generation play between PlayStation and Xbox owners.

The final game includes online local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.

It sells at $59.99.