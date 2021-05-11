Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths DLC to drop in May

Microsoft Corp. this week said the Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths DLC will be sold May 26.

The Hidden Depths DLC will include new high difficulty Raid Captain enemies, new enchantments, and new levels.

Minecraft Dungeons is an action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It includes 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.