Lost Judgment to investigate PS5, PS4, Xbox

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Sega Corp. this month said it will release Lost Judgment to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku, Lost Judgment is the sequel to the third-person action investigation title Judgment.

In the title, detective Takayuki Yakami is joined by partner Masaharu Kaito to investigate a crime and decide whether to defend the law or exact justice.

The final game will include Harness Crane, Tiger, and Snake style combat options, new gadgets, and virtual Tokyo and Yokohama settings.

It will be sold Sept. 24.


