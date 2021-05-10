Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sells 23M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 23 million units in global markets.

The title has sold 23.84 million units worldwide as of Mar. 31, 2021.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a new entry in the fighting franchise that includes characters from all prior Super Smash Bros. titles, in addition to Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid.

Updates include faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options.

Modes include Classic Mode, Stamina Battle, Final Smash Meter, Squad Strike, Tourney Mode, Smashdown, and Training.

The final game includes 4-player and 8-player battles, and will be compatible with all Super Smash Bros. series amiibo, including new Inking, Ridley, and Daisy amiibo products.

The title sold three million units in 11 days and is the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch title to date.

In addition, it is the fastest-selling title in the Super Smash Bros. series to date.