Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch late May game sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include FIFA 21, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Star Wars Squadron, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Outriders, Persona 5 Royal Edition, and Madden NFL 21.