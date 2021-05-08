Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 a timed exclusive

Sony Corp. this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 is a timed exclusive for the hardware.

The company disclaimed that the title will be exclusive to the PS5 for at least six months.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will include 4K and 60FPS graphics options, improved graphics, optimized loading, and a bonus episode that includes ninja Yuffie.

Final Fantasy VII Remake owners can download the PS5 version at no additional cost. PS4 save files can be transferred to the PS5.

The title will be sold June 10.