Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Star Wars Day 2021 Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select Star Wars titles for the Nintendo Switch by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Episode I Racer, and Star Wars Pinball.

The sale concludes May 7.