Xbox Series X|S FPS Boost titles detailed

Microsoft Corp. this week detailed titles for Xbox Series X|S that support FPS Boost.

A total of 97 titles support FPS Boost, which allows Xbox Series X|S owners to choose 60hz or 120hz frame rates for select titles.

FPS Boost enabled titles include Alien Isolation, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Battlefield 1, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Fallout 4, Far Cry 5, Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Metro 2033 Redux, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Watch Dogs 2, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.