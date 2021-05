Microsoft Corp. this week enabled Cloud Saves for Minecraft Dungeons.

Cloud Saves will allow users to save their status and pick up from any console or PC.

Minecraft Dungeons is an action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It includes 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.