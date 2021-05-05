Resident Evil Village PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One pre-load deploys

Pre-order customers for Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One can pre-load the title from the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live.

The pre-load file size totals at about 30GB.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat will include firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village will include Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.

It will be sold May 7.