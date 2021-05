Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Xbox Live Golden Week Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Balan Wonderworld, Cyberpunk 2077, NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition, Devil May Cry 5, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Mega Man 11, Samurai Shodown, Shining Resonance Refrain, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The sale is valid until May 5.