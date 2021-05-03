Dragon Quest Builders 2 to trek Xbox Game Pass this week

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week will release Dragon Quest Builders 2 for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 includes an increased number of stacked blocks and multiplayer functionality for up to four users.

Dragon Quest Builders is a sandbox action RPG in which users can gather resources and rebuild the world.

The final game includes a story and narrative, in addition to side quests, NPCs, and monsters to battle.

It will be released May 4.