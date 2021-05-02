Resident Evil Village Extended Final Demo infects PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released the Resident Evil Village Extended Final Demo for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC.

The Extended Demo will offer 60 minutes to explore the village and castle areas. It will be available through May 9.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat will include firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village will include Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.