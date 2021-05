Sony Corp. this week is holding the Golden Week Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Balan Wonderworld, Persona 5 Royal, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, NieR: Automata Game of the Year YoRHa Edition, Trials of Mana, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, Super Bomberman R, Samurai Shodown, Sakura Wars, and The King of Fighters IV.

The sale concludes May 18.