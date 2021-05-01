PS5 No. 2 hardware; Judgment No. 11 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 20,157 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Apr. 19 to Apr. 25.

For the week, the PS5 16,838 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 3,319 units.

It sold 22,095 units the week prior.

Sega Corp.’s Judgment sold 5,539 units to rank at No. 11 for the week.

Sony in Q4 sold 3.3 million PS5 units. It has sold 7.8 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.