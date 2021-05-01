PS4 No. 3; NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… No. 1 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 818 units between Apr. 19 and Apr. 25 to rank at No. 3 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 1,660 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… sold 108,838 units to rank at No. 1 in the same period.

Sony in Apr. said Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.