Apple iMac M1 shipments to begin May 21

Apple Inc. this week disclaimed it will begin to ship new iMac computers based on the M1 chip May 21 to May 27.

Pre-order sales began Apr. 30 and select colors, including orange, yellow, and purple have shipment times delayed to June due to high demand.

The new iMac will include the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It will be sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499.