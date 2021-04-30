Apple iMac M1, iPad Pro M1, Apple TV 4K pre-order sales deploy

Apple Inc. this week began pre-order sales for the new iMac M1, iPad Pro M1, and Apple TV 4K.

The new iMac will include the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It will be sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499.

The iPad Pro with the M1 chip will include a 11 or 12.9-inch XDR Liquid 6K Retina display, LiDAR camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 5G functionality, Thunderbolt, USB-C, up to 2TB storage and up to 16GB RAM.

iPad Pro 11-inch will be sold at $799 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch will be sold at $1099.

Apple 4K TV will include a new Siri Remote, high frame rate HDR, and new color balance technology. It starts at $179.

All products will be released in the second half of May.