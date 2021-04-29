Returnal to shoot PS5 this week

NEWSPLAYSTATION 5

Written by:

April 29, 2021

Sony Corp. this week will release Returnal for the PlayStation 5.

Developed by Housemarque, Returnal is a third-person sci-fi shooter that includes procedural levels, alien enemies, multiple weapons, and defensive items.

It will be sold Apr. 30.


Previous Story:
Knockout City to drop to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Comments are closed.