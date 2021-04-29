Returnal to shoot PS5 this week

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PLAYSTATION 5
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
April 29, 2021
Sony Corp. this week will release Returnal for the PlayStation 5.
Developed by Housemarque, Returnal is a third-person sci-fi shooter that includes procedural levels, alien enemies, multiple weapons, and defensive items.
It will be sold Apr. 30.
