PS5 sells 7.8M units to date; Q4 game revenue at $6.24B

April 29, 2021

Sony Corp. this week recorded more than $6 billion in fourth quarter revenue from the PlayStation business in Q4 due to strong demand for the PS5.

The company sold 3.3 million PS5 units in the quarter. The hardware has sold 7.8 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.


