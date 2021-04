NIS America Inc. this week will release R-Type Final 2 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

R-Type Final 2 will include 3D graphics, modernized gameplay, performance-based difficulty, and new and classic stages.

The final game will include ship and pilot customization.

It will be sold Apr. 30.