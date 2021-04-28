PS5 System Software Update 21.01-03.10.00 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released a new System Software Update for the PlayStation 5.

System Software Update 21.01-03.10.00 is said to improve system performance.

The prior Apr. Update allows owners to transfer games from the PS5 internal SSD to a compatible external hard drive. PS5 titles can’t be played or directly downloaded to USB extended storage.

In addition, users can utilize cross-generation Share Play to share their game screen and play PS5 games with PS4 owners.

Other updates include an improved Game Base for quicker access to content and features, option to disable Game Chat, pre-download game updates, screen zoom, and new Trophy settings and Stats screen.